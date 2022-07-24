Business mogul and All Progressives Congress’ Senatorial candidate for Ondo South, Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, will officially graduate from the University of Cambridge with a Doctorate degree (PhD) today, July 23, 2022.

Ibrahim, who emerged winner of APC senatorial primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections in Ondo South, concluded his programme in the varsity with a first-class (PhD) honours in Business Degree, at the University of Cambridge, England.

The MD/CEO of NICON had his Bachelor of Law(LLB) in University of Ife(now Obafemi Awolowo University).

He holds a total of nine different degrees from various universities including Ife, Cambridge, Oxford and Harvard universities.

According to the programme of event, the graduation ceremony would take place at the University Senate, 14, Overhill Close, Trumpington Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

The billionaire business magnate, who has invested in various sectors of the economy both in Nigeria and abroad, is also a successful legal practitioner.

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim is the founder, University of Fortune, a world standard ivory tower at Igbotako, Ondo South Senatorial District.

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim is the first to receive the Doctor of Business Degree of the Cambridge University since the establishment of the highbrow International university in 1209