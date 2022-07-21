Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Thursday marked his 66th birthday with a special holy communion service held at the Chapel of the Epiphany within his residence at the GRA, Ijebu Owo.

The wife of the Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who also celebrated her birthday yesterday, attended the holy communion service as well as other members of the Akeredolu’s family.

Members of the House of Assembly, Commissioners, Heads of Security Agencies, Council chairmen, political associates and others were also in attendance.

The Bishop of Owo Anglican Diocese, Right Reverend Stephen Fagbemi, in his sermon titled “Living A Purposeful Life” congratulated the governor and applauded him for redefining governance in the state.

In his remarks, Governor Akeredolu, who was full of gratitude to God for His grace and mercy, said God has been merciful to him and his family in all ramifications.

He took time to sing various songs of praise to God for His protection and goodness towards him, his family and siblings in general.

“We want to thank God for His grace, thank God for His mercy. We cannot ask for a better thing. God has been faithful to us. Is it the children He has blessed us with, is it the grandchildren,” the Governor said.

The Governor, who described his siblings as a very strong pillar of support, noted that he is proud that he has a good and supportive family.

In the area of governance, Governor Akeredolu emphasised that God has always been with him since he assumed office as Governor of the state despite numerous challenges.

He appreciated the support and cooperation of members of the State Executive Council, party members, heads of the security agencies among others, saying their supports have greatly assisted him in the development of the state.

The celebrant, who believes that it is God who gives position to man, equally thanked God who has been directing the affairs of the State, even as he prayed for more divine guidance.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

July 21, 2022

📸 Olawale Abolade