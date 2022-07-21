Princess Olawumi Fayemi has congratulated Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, as the Chief Executive of the Sunshine State turns 66.

The House of Assembly Candidate of APC in Ilaje Constituency 2, in a congratulatory message she personally signed and made available to the press described Gov. Akeredolu as a father figure, an Administrator per excellence and the architect of modern Ondo state.

“Your Excellency Sir, on the occasion of your 66th birthday anniversary, I bless God for your life and His protection over the lives of every member of the first family. I celebrate you today specially as you add a year and wish you many more fulfilling and prosperous years ahead.

“Your giant stride in Ondo state as our Governor cuts across every facet of the state’s economy and we all can say unequivocally that you are the architect of the modern Ondo state.

“Your commitment to security and protection of lives and property is second to none and under your administration through the instrumentality of Amotekun corps, the state has become more secure.

“As you add a year today, I join all well meaning Nigerians to felicitate you, while I pray that God will continue to imbue you with good health, strength and long life,” Fayemi stated.

She also congratulated Ondo First Lady, stating that behind every successful man is a praying and hard working woman, adding that Chief Mrs. Betty Anyanwu – Akeredolu has been a rock steady support to the Governor of Ondo state.