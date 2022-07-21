Members of Ondo State House of Assembly Congratulates the Speaker on his Birthday.

The Speaker, Right Honourable (Prophet) Oleyelogun Bamidele David who is being celebrated by his peers on the occasion of his birthday celebration.

In an Press Release signed by Chairman House Committee on Information, Youth and Sports Development, Honourable Olugbenga Omole, Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly describe Mr Speaker as a role model, with exemplary character.

” Mr Speaker, you are a leader among leaders, gentle and compassionate, visionary, serviceable and always ready to deliver”

We celebrate you because of our fervent belief in your leadership mien an attribute that earned you the Chairmanship of the Southwest Conference of Speakers.

Your dexterous leadership style is what keeps the House together as one and the benefits of such is obvious in the timely delivery of democracy dividends to our people.

Mr Speaker, as you open another calendar year in your service to humanity, our prayer is that the God whom you serve will continue to open new windows of opportunities to you.

Mr Speaker, we are glad to be a companion in steering the ship of our darling Sunshine State.

Congratulations! We wish you more hearty celebrations in the land of the living.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information, Youth and Sports Development.

21st July,2022