The National Executive Council of Oyemekun Grammar School Akure, OGSA Alumni Association has congratulated the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN on the occasion of his 66th birthday anniversary.

The Association in a statement signed by its National President, Dr. Niyi Ijogun, applauded the governor for the good works he has embarked upon since he took over the affairs of the state as the Executive Governor.

He said the association is pleased to be associated with Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, who has shown good leadership traits and love for the good people of Sunshine State at ensuring the state becomes a leading state in terms of economic viability.

Dr. Ijogun said the people will continue to value the courage of Governor Akeredolu for promoting peace and development, coupled with his efforts at making sure that Ondo State is safe with his pragmatic and proactive approach in combating crimes and external aggressions with the creation of Amotekun Corps.

He also reiterated OGSA Alumni Association’s commitment towards identifying with the strong desire of governor Akeredolu to redeem the Sunshine State through his REDEEMED Agenda. He prayed the good Lord to continue to uphold and strengthen the governor for more fruitful years in life.