Business mogul and All Progressives Congress’ senatorial candidate for Ondo South in the forthcoming general elections, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, has described Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, as a hegemon with collaborative praxis.

He stated this on Thursday while congratulating the governor on his 66th birthday anniversary.

Ibrahim said what God has been using the Chairman of Southwest Governors’ Forum for in the country, particularly in the Souh-West, on security would remain indelible in the history of the nation.

He commended Arakunrin Akeredolu for the industrialization projects which manifested in Ondo State Industrial Park at Omotosho in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The popular senatorial candidate noted that the series of industries established in the park has reduced the hitherto high rate of unemployment in the state, particularly in Ondo South.

Jimoh Ibrahim explained that the efforts of the governor in attracting investors to the state paid off through world standard economic policies introduced by his administration in the state.

He said the thoughtfulness of the governor made him decide to construct flyover at Ore, which has brought an end to the ghastly accidents that usually occurred on the busy Ore/Benin highway.

According to Ibrahim, “Arakunrin is a hegemon with collaborative praxis. He ensures unity in our party, APC and members are working collectively with the governor for the success of the party in the forthcoming general elections and beyond.

“He carries everyone along and he’s a good leader who puts all his followers into consideration in all his decisions.

“We thank God for what he has been using him for in Nigeria, Ondo State and Ondo South senatorial district.

“He stands against insecurity in the country because he knows as a governor, the onus lies on him to ensure the protection of lives and property of his people irrespective of their political leaning.

“The governor is well red and enlightened. He is of the view that there’s no way any investor would put his money where security of life and property cannot be assured.

” I commend him on what he had done at the Industrial Park Omotosho, which has reduced unemployment drastically in the state and Ondo South.

“He constructed the Ore flyover to stamp out avoidable ghastly accidents in which several lives had been lost in the past.”

Ibrahim, therefore, prayed to God to give the governor a long life and sound health to fulfill God’s desires upon him.