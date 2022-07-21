Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, the billionaire business mogul and Ondo South APC Senatorial Candidate has felicitated Ondo State first lady, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu on the occasion of her 69th birthday.

Chief Mrs. Akeredolu celebrates her birthday on the 20th of July, annually.

In a statement personally endorsed by Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, he described the wife of the Ondo state Governor as an amiable personality who has the milk of human kindness flowing in her veins.

Ibrahim said Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu – Akeredolu has sustained a grand and enviable support base for the development of women and the Girl – child in Ondo state over the years, turning out every year champions from the quite commendable Bemore Boot Camp project which has been exposing female students across Ondo state to skills acquisition and learning process beyond the classroom.

The Araba reiterated that Chief Mrs. Akeredolu’s support and succor for women with Breast Cancer has won her national and international acclaim and through this support service, she has etched her name as an amazon of philanthropy in the mind of the people both in Ondo state and beyond.

While wishing the celebrant many more years of service to women emancipation, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim also appreciated the Governor’s wife for being a formidable support base for her husband, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Governor of Ondo state.