An American astronaut, Dr Sian Proctor, is set to visit the Bemore Summer Boot Camp for Girls, the brainchild of the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu on October 28, 2022.

The Bemore Summer Bootcamp is the largest girls-only Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Solar Bootcamp in Africa.

On September 15, 2021, Proctor was launched into Earth’s orbit as the pilot of the Crew Dragon space capsule. This mission was the Inspiration4 private orbital spaceflight. As the pilot on this mission, Proctor became the first African American woman to pilot a spacecraft.

During the scheduled visit to the Bemore Summer Bootcamp which is in collaboration with the American Embassy, Proctor will be speaking to 1,000 girls which will include some students from higher institutions across the state.

Speaking in Akure the Ondo State

capital on Monday, Her Excellency

expressed delight about the forthcoming event noting that nothing gladdens her heart than creating a pathway for young girls to “be more”.

“One of the goals of Bemore Camp is to create awareness among girls that they are capable. These girls leave the camp with enhanced self-worth and a Can-do spirit. I welcome the visit of Dr Sian Proctor,” she said.

Earlier, Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju, the Ondo State Commissioner of Information and Orientation reiterated the First Lady’s conviction that young girls no matter where they are located should be availed of opportunities.

Throwing more light on the visit, Olateju said “Proctor has been going around the world talking to girls inspiring them and letting them understand that the sky is not their limit.

“She will be coming to Nigeria in October to meet and talk to young people about STEM education which is part of the projects of Her Excellency, the First Lady of Ondo State.

“Proctor will also talk to young girls about space and things that will inspire them to have a great future,” she said.

Story Credit: Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi