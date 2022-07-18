PRESS STATEMENT

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has congratulated the new leadership of the Nigeria Bar Association(NBA), led by the President, Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau,SAN.

Governor Akeredolu commended the Association for the smooth transition of leadership. He urged the new President to be above board and hold the tenet of the Law Profession with dignity.

The Governor also saluted the outgone leadership of the Association led by Mr Olumide Akpata for consolidating on the gains recorded by the past Presidents and toeing the path of integrity and courage the NBA is known for.

“I congratulate Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau,SAN. The NBA, over the years, has continued to safeguard human rights and promote the rule of Law. We owe it as a duty not to lose sight of this onerous responsibility.

“As a former President of the Bar, I am aware that the people will always look up to you to speak on their behalf. The Bar has an active role to play in the socio-economic development of the country. We can’t afford to let the people down.

“As lawyers, it is important to always prosecute your convictions with courage and be the voice of the people. When you speak, you do so with authority.”Akeredolu said.

The Governor appreciated the NBA for recently naming the Association’s Institutes Building after him and his Professional Mother, Chief Folake Solanke,SAN.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

July 18, 2022.