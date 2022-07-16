The First Lady in a group photograph with her staff, including political office holders and members of the Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF), after the meeting.

• Says Camp’s Permanent Site Underway

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has projected the Bemore Empowered Girls’ Foundation to be the biggest tourist attraction in the state in the near future.

She gave the projection on Saturday at Rotunda Building, Government House, Alagbaka, Akure, while interacting with the planning committee for Bemore boot camp for year 2022, slated to hold from August 21 to September 3.

Mrs Akeredolu chatting with the members of Bemore 2022 planning committee.

The governor’s wife said: “I have mentioned it elsewhere and I am reiterating that, at the end of the day, Bemore summer boot camp will be the biggest tourist attraction in Ondo State.

“Very soon, during summer time, everybody would want to bring his or her daughter to Ondo State for Bemore boot camp. And this is good for both the state and government.”

Mrs Akeredolu who enthused that the permanent site for Bemore boot camp has been procured and plans for effective construction are ongoing, stressed that the impacts of the project is felt nationally.

She explained that it is better to situate the permanent site of the boot camp in Ondo State when one considers what goes into the annual summer boot camp in terms of planning, organisation and logistics.

Senior Special Assistant, Media, Tobi Fademi (standing), giving a vote of thanks.

In her words: “We had considered holding the Bemore boot camp in other parts of the country for the benefits of citizens living in other geo-political zones in the country, given the fact that its impact is felt all over the country.

“At the end of the day, it was decided that we should concentrate on holding it in our own Jerusalem, which is Ondo State. And this decision is even better when you consider the factors involved, including planning, organisation and the logistics. Those who desire to benefit from the programme can always come to Ondo State.”

Bemore 2022 planning committee in the course of meeting.

Attended by the staff of First Lady’s office, including political office holders and members of the Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF), the meeting had reports from the various sub-sections of the committee, including Medical, technical, welfare, media, procurement, security and logistics.

Story by Debo Akinbami