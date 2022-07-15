As parts of the community efforts to ensure adequate security for their residents, Igbara-Oke community has presented four Motorcycles for Local Hunters’ operations in the community.

Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede, while making the presentation on behalf of the community said the Motorcycle was procured by sons and daughters of Igbara-Oke both at home and in diaspora to help support the security architecture of the community

The monarch who expressed the community’s readiness to continue to give adequate supports to local and state security agencies at curbing any acts of criminality in whatever guise, said Igbara-Oke is known to be a peaceful town and there is need for all hands to be on deck at ensuring that our peaceful co-existence is not truncated.

Oba Agbede also enjoined every resident to be on the alert and report and act that may hinder the relative peace the community is enjoying to the appropriate authority. He reiterated the facts that being an entry point into Ondo State from both Osun and Ekiti States, the town will not give room to any invaders.

While speaking, Mr. Abiodun Elisha, who is the Coordinator of the Local Hunters, appreciated the community for the gestures, which he believed would help their operational activities in and around the town. He said his team are working all round the clock to see that the community is safe and well protected against anyone, be it residents or strangers with nefarious acts.

He also appealed for the continued support of the community at all times to give adequate information if they noticed any suspicious movement of person or groups of people in their areas.