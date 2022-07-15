.

We are gathered today to make a rare addition to history. This event is historic in the sense that it is adding a new page to the history of breast cancer fight in Nigeria. It is rather significant and instructive,

however, that the chapter being added is a product of the church. It is a novel and noble contribution that I consider as very profound and gratifying.

It is profound because the church, in its wisdom, has chosen to lead an emerging vanguard with a different approach to faith. It is gratifying because the church, whose teachings of faith people often

misapply to the extent that self-harm is preferred to taking rational decisions based on scientific facts, is set to draw the line between science and faith.

This shows clearly that the church of God prioritises the health of its members, particularly the womenfolk. It is a succinct expression of readiness by the church to put a stop to the prevalent dangerous doctrines that have encouraged needless death of cancer patients over the years. And, of course, a proof that the Anglican church does not pretend that cancer is a spiritual attack or promote the illusion that cancerous lumps could be prayed away.

The new synergy initiated by the Anglican Diocese of Idoani with the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria under the Bishop Agara Adegoke is the new page in the history of cancer fight. It is the type of

partnership that is coming to fill a major gap, and one that I am very proud of it. And now that Idoani diocese has created the template for other religious organisations to emulate in raising breast cancer awareness among congregations, we can therefore expect a new order.

The church has made the right decision, at the right time and with the right association. As an organization, Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) has made indelible marks in the fight

against breast cancer in Nigeria. Its wins are tall in public education, awareness creation, research and patients’ support. The summation of the profile and performance of the organisation Idoani diocese is partnering with is in the fact that it emerged nationally as the best cancer-fighting organisation in 2021,

yet it has come this far on the strength of public donations and crowd funding.

Since the church, for the humble contributions we make for our women to live long and healthy after breast cancer through the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, has deemed an award of honour fit for me, I am gladly accepting it as a divine instruction to do more and I will not stop. I will rather continue to preach the illustrious gospel so that more women can join the increasing league of breast cancer

survivors in this part of the world.

Let it be said for the umpteenth time that breast cancer is purely a medical issue that can be treated and defeated. This has been repeatedly proven. It is a fact that we must all recognise so that we can at once

alter the evil tide of women carelessly dying of the disease. I am standing before you today as your First Lady because I recognize this fact far back 1997 and took the right decision. 25 years after, I am here, as fit as a fiddle. That we cannot continue to feed religious and cultural sentiments to our own detriment is a statement already well made by the church.

I must therefore commend this phenomenal intervention by the Diocese of Idoani. I applaud the diocese

even more for funding the cancer awareness programme and not waiting on the governor’s wife or BRECAN to foot the bills. I so much admire the size of this sacrifice and it will always stay in my memory.

But let me assure the diocese that this is not a waste but a worthy sacrifice that will free many a woman from the deadly claws of breast cancer. On our path as a partner, rest assured that we will always stay

true to this synergy while consistently giving hope and saving lives.

Thank you.