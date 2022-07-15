My support for the All Progressives Congress candidate, Donald Ojogo at the forthcoming General elections is an obligation placed on me by providence. It is common knowledge that the present occupier of the position, Hon Kolade Akinjo would have spent 10 years at the expiration of this tenure and the Apoi Nationality has also enjoyed 8 years in the past.It is therefore morally and politically expedient for an Arogbo Ijaw person to be the next Representative.

It is based on this analysis that I and some other prominent Arogbo Ijaw sons aspired on other platforms. I and others did not succeed in our bid for the party tickets due to political interests and intrigues, but the APC got it right among the major political parties by supporting Donald Ojogo from the hitherto deprived Arogbo Ijaw area to get the ticket against all odds. Kudos to the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who brought dignity and integrity to bare by ensuring the prevalence of justice and fair play in this regard. I also salute the leadership of the APC at the state and the the Federal Constituency, particularly the Ilaje leaders, who ensured the victory of an Arogbo Ijaw person in the APC primaries in spite of primordial sentiments and interests.

It should be noted that as the Representative of the people of Ese-odo in the last three years, I have always stood on the path of justice, equity and fairplay striving and lobbying for the things that will improve the lives of our people and bring them to limelight. There is no better way of achieving this than getting one of us into the Hallowed Chambers of the National Assembly.

I am therefore using this opportunity to call on our people in Ilaje/Eseodo Federal Constituency to avail us this opportunity by voting for an this Arogbo man in order to prove that there can be justice, equity and fair play between Ilaje and Ese Odo, politically and otherwise. This will further accentuate and sustain our peaceful coexistence as brothers and a people with common destiny.

It will be recalled that against all odds and pressures, I stood behind the former Deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, as my constituent, when he faced imminent impeachment schemes and this was done in absolute good faith as a demonstration of passion, patriotism and commitment to the people of Ese-odo whom I represent in the House of Assembly. It was a harrowing sacrifice at that time. This is a similar situation when a hitherto marginalised and oppressed people are given a great opportunity to be heard at the National Assembly. I am thus obligated to work with other interest groups in Ese-Odo Federal Constituency in order to bring this dream to fruition.

The Donald Ojogo candidacy should not be seen from the prism of inter-party political intrigues, but all and sundry at the Federal Constituency should see it as an opportunity to set the records straight and give a sense of belonging to all stakeholders from the area so as to ensure an egalitarian society which will guarantee unity, peace and prosperity.

I thank the good people of Ese-Odo state constituency across party divides for their support always and I crave your understanding in this regard.