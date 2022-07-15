Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has approved the reappointment of three aides who resigned their appointments to participate in the Primary Elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in line with the 2022 Electoral Act.

The reappointment takes effect from July 1, 2022.

The three aides to the Governor reappointed are:

i. Mr. Olumbe Oluleye Akinkugbe – Chairman, Ondo State Information Technology Agency (SITA)

ii. Mr. Olumuyiwa Ojo Ogunyemi -Senior Special Assistant, Youth and Student Affairs

iii. Mr. Olusegun Micheal Iwalokun- Special Assistant to the Governor (Office of the Deputy Governor).

Governor Akeredolu congratulates the reappointed aides, while charging them to redouble their efforts and give their best in the discharge of their duties.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

July 14, 2022.