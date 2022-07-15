The orangun of Oke-Ila-Orangun, Oba (Dr) Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, has praised the wife of Ondo State governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, for investing in girl child education.

Oba Adedokun gave the laudation on Thursday while recieving the First Lady’s team, led by the technical coordinator of Bemore, Mr Bassey Obeten, at Oke-Ìlá-Òràngún, Ifedayo Local Government, Osun State.

The Orangun of Oke-Ila-Orangun,Oba Adedokun, displaying Bemore’s throw pillow.

He said: “I am so excited to be part of this effort that is targeted at developing the girl child. The girl child education which Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu is championing through the Bemore Empowered Foundation is a wonderful Initiative.

“Our girls are just too important to ignore because they are the future of this country. The First Lady is doing truly well in this sphere and I commend her efforts. I am really excited about this and I am proud of the project.”

Oba Adedokun addressing the First Lady’s team during the visit.

Adedokun who officially endorsed the Bemore Empowered Girls’ Foundation, initiative of Mrs Akeredolu, described the project as superlative, saying that Bemore Empowered Foundation is giving hope to girl children for a better and brighter tommorow.

In his reaction, Mr Bassey Obeten who thanked the monarch for the warm reception given to the First Lady’s team, commended the Orangun for training and housing homeless and indigent Nigerian children at no cost.

Oba Adedokun established and operates a tuition-free private secondary school at Oke-Ila-Orangun where he trains homeless and indigent Nigerian children.

Story by Debo Akinbami