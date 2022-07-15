…To spread initiative across other Senatorial Districts

As part of efforts to promote the physical and mental wellbeing of children in Ondo State, the wife of the Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu on Thursday at a ceremony held at the Government House Ground, Alagbaka, Akure,

inaugurated the Management Committee for the fifth edition of the Ondo State Summer Tennis Clinic.

The Ondo State Summer Tennis Clinic is one of many projects conceived by the First Lady to constructively engage young children. Targeting children ages 4 to 13 years old, the Summer Tennis Clinic seeks to integrate education and sports in a sustainable social form for children and gain the requisite experience needed to become professional tennis players.

Since the inception of the Summer Tennis Clinic in August 2017, 500 children have graduated following rigorous training by renowned tennis coaches.

Speaking at the ceremony, Her Excellency noted that she will not rest on her oars but will also extend the Summer Tennis Clinic to other Senatorial Districts in Ondo State.

“This year’s own is special, we have done this on four consecutive occasions, and now we want to fan out. All our children do not reside in Akure, we have them all over Ondo State and there are many potentials.

“So, we’re spreading to the other Senatorial Districts and we want to make Ondo State a state for discovering talents in Tennis,” the First Lady said.

The event unveiled Mrs Olamide Falana as Chairman and Mr Lanre Famakinwa as Vice-Chairman of the Management Committee.

Other members of the Management Committee include; Mr Seun Betiku, Mr Odogun Kehinde, Mrs Pamela Elekwachi, Mr Ayokunle Oluwatope, Hon. Toluwani Borokini, Hon. Akogun Gbenga Omole, Ms Tobi Fademi (SSA Media), Sir Oge Emmanuel Odor, Mr Alex Uka, Mr Mayowa Sunday, Mr Philips Egbuwa, Hon. Folawe Sipasi, Mr Dosumu Sunday, Mrs Iyabo Ajanaku, Mrs Caroline Oderinde, Hon. Rasaq Obe, Hon. Dele Ologun, Mr Oladimeji Abimbola, Hon. Igbekele Akinrinwa, Hon. Samuel Adegbegi, Otunba Akin Akinbobola, Major Morenike Alaka and Mr Oluwawasegun Fagbule.

Congratulating the newly inaugurated members of the Committee, the wife of the Governor charged them to work collaboratively to achieve the purpose of the initiative.

She appreciated them for heeding the call to serve and particularly appreciating the coordinator, Mr Betiku for his drive and consistency. She also appreciated the sponsors for their support and thanked them from the depth of her heart for their dedication as dependable allies to the Summer Tennis Clinic.

In her acceptance speech, the Chairman of the 2022 Management Committee Mrs Olamide Falana described the Summer Tennis Clinic as an initiative to beat as its impact on the next generation cannot be overemphasized.

Falana also appreciated Her Excellency on behalf of the committee, thanking her for counting the team worthy of the great task.

She regarded the membership of the committee as a great task as it is an opportunity to be a part of the First Lady’s impact on the lives of the Citizens of Ondo State. She promised to ensure that the committee does all in its capacity to make the 2022 Summer Tennis Clinic the best edition.

Earlier in his welcome remark, the coordinator, Mr Betiku credited the Summer Tennis Clinic as the brainchild of Arabinrin and lauded the success of the project.

“We’ve successfully done four editions and it has been one of a kind in Ondo State, which we are celebrating today and preparing ahead of the fifth edition,” he said.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the unveiling and presentation of the New Official Jersey for the 2022 edition to the First Lady by Mr Sulaimon Folarin, a representative and Financial Secretary of the People United by Sports Organisation, one of the sponsors of the Summer Tennis Clinic.

Folarin reiterated the commitment of the organisation to continually be a trustworthy sponsor of the Ondo state Summer Tennis Clinic.

Story Credit: Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi