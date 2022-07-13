Ahead of the 2023 Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency race, the member representing Ese-Odo State Constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon.(Chief) Success Torukerijoh has thrown his weight behind the APC candidate, Donald Ojogo.

Torukerijoh who described Ojogo as a perfect replacement said it was clear that there is an almost acceptable consensus among political stakeholders that the next representation for Ilaje/Ese-odo Federal Constituency comes from Ese-Odo local government.

The lawmaker spoke at a reception in honour of the former chairman of Ese-Odo Local Government, Barrister Akin Sowore shortly after being sworn in as a State Commissioner by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

“The man, Barrister Akin Sowore being celebrated today is a very pleasant and competent politician whose capacity is not in doubt.

“In fact, we are particularly fortunate in Ese-Odo that Akin is stepping into the shoes of another very versatile man, Donald Ojogo who by the Grace of God is moving higher to the House of Representatives.

“And let me say this further without digression that the Donald Ojogo project is a divine one that could be likened to a product of consensus of almost all political stakeholders in the federal constituency that the next member to represent us at the Green Chamber should come from Ese-Odo, especially the Arogbo axis, for jusrice, fairness and equity.

“This is where I Hon. Success Torukerijoh will stand till tomorrow and I make bold to declare that Donald Ojogo is a perfect replacement and he is the way to go come 2023”, the lawmaker said.

Speaking on the appointment of Sowore, Torukerijoh said; “it could only have been through some extra efforts of clavoyance that Governor Akeredolu identified the new commissioner among the multitude among our people because Akinwumi has what it takes to achieve his set objectives and goals.

“This is a perfect choice being made by the governor and we all need to support him in prayers to contribute his quota in the service of the people of Ondo State “.