From an objective prism, the highly competitive event planning and management business in Nigeria somewhat looks impossible for anyone to stand out from the crowd. But this is certainly not the situation for Omolaraeni Olaosebikan, the Group Chief Executive Officer of McEnies Global Communications.



Omolaraeni who is an event planning consultant and PR expert for nearly two decades has truly carved a niche for her business in Nigeria’s event industry. She has successfully planned many social and corporate events at home and abroad over the years.



Speaking of sterling qualities that made her get the recognition, the event expert says professionalism, commitment, consistency, creativity, integrity, sincerity of purpose among others are what have brought her several feats in the industry.



She made these remarks on Saturday, July 2, 2022 while fielding questions from senior entertainment correspondents at an event she successfully managed at the Marriott Hotel in GRA, Ikeja axis of Lagos state.



The event was the well publicized high-profile wedding of Adebola Daniel, son of Gbenga Daniel, former Governor Ogun state, and his heartthrob, Morenikeji Ademiju.



Sharing lessons life has taught her as a committed entrepreneur, Omolaraeni says a balance must be created amongst the competing demands.



The cerebral entrepreneur maintained that she derives pleasure in meeting the demands of her clients in line with the dictates of their choices, adding that sometimes she takes up courses in event planning outside Nigeria to broaden her skills so as to meet the contemporary industry standards in tandem with best global practice.



“I don’t believe in disappointment in life, I was determined to succeed and do everything possible to learn the ropes and winning battles and breaking barriers. Today, the result positively speaks and very profoundly,” she disclosed.



Omolaraeni further stated that she started her business small and the business has continued to grow in leaps and bounds with clients that cut across the length and breadth of Nigeria.



She noted that despite the fact that the industry is highly competitive and saturated, clients prefer her brand over others due to her ability to effectively and efficiently manage budget and timelines alongside premium delivery.



“The event planning business is probably not for the faint of heart. This business requires the ability to perform well under stress, to balance multiple demands, to be creative and flexible in stressful situations, and to network extensively. Event planning will also likely involve long and irregular hours. However, event planning can be a profitable and fun home-based business for the right person. Thankfully, McEnies Global Events is always equal to the task.” She said



Omolaraeni who is known for her diligence as well as for creating memorable and seamless events also stated:



“Our businesses are grouped into 6 categories, one of them is McEnies Global Communications, this involves Public Relations, Corporate Communications, Sale promotions, media management, Advertising and Media Consultants.



“The second category is McEnies Global Events, it involves Event Planning and Management, Destination event, Hall scouting and negotiation, event consultancy, event productions, security and corporate pickup.



“The third category is McEnies Events and Protocols, which are, Ushering services, bouncer services, stage designs and decorations, event coordination



“The fourth category is a McEnies Management Consultancy this is solely about Human Resources and Management consultancy.



“The fifth category is the Perfect Clicks Signature, this involves Event coverage e.g. Photography, Videography, drone flying, live streaming, etc., others in this category are post event productions which include Royal frames, synthetic Photobook, acrylic frames etc.



“And lastly, is the Ruby Models Company, this involves Children Modelling agency, children voice over artist management, talent hunt and management etc. We honestly have a lot in our portfolio to thank God for, and I must say we are doing well in deepening our policy thrust by satisfying our clients.” Omolaraeni said



Speaking on the major encumbrance limiting businesses in Nigeria, she identified inadequate finance as a major problem confronting women-led businesses. She as well used the opportunity to appeal to the government and other relevant stakeholders to do more for women entrepreneurs, knowing full well that their impact today is undeniable with the capacity to influence the society socio-economically.



“There are still more women like me who would love to tow the path of entrepreneurship if only the enabling environment offer them the needed support. Remember the saying that if you empower a woman, you have empowered a nation,” she said



“To the glory of God in this event planning business, I have over the years helped various clients most of whom are dignitaries to plan and coordinate their events. These events range from weddings, family gatherings to corporate events, retreats or seminars. I devote time and expertise to manage the details in such a way that clients do not need to bother themselves but to go to sleep.



When asked about her advise for some Nigerians who may want to go into the event planning business the Group CEO of McEnies Global Communications said:



“The best way to promote your new business is by word of mouth, publicity. Get your clients to refer their friends to you. Also encourage your event service provider partners to recommend you to their clients. However, this will happen only when your work is excellent. You can also advertise by sharing flyers and business cards or open a website. You equally need to be mentored and engage in requisite training and courses. You can also put an ad in your local newspaper, radio and TV. Try social networking too. Meanwhile, hard work, patience and integrity are also key in making the business successful and fruitful” she said.



