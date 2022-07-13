Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has assigned portfolios to the two new Commissioners that were sworn-in earlier on Wednesday.

The two new Commissioners are Mr. Akinwumi Samson Sowore and Prince Jacob Adeboboye Ologbese.

Mr. Sowore has been assigned to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs while Prince Ologbese has equally been assigned to the Ministry of Regional Integration and Diaspora.

Similarly, Governor Akeredolu has redeployed three old Commissioners to different ministries. The redeployment is aimed at improving governance and deploying talents to reinvigorate certain sectors.

The former Commissioner for Regional Integration and Diaspora, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola Olateju, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Information and Orientation while the former Commissioner for Physical and Urban Development, Rt. Hon. Fatai Olotu Aburumaku has also been redeployed to the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

Mrs. Yetunde Adeyanju, who was formerly the Commissioner for Water and Sanitation has been redeployed to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Governor Akeredolu charged the new and reassigned Commissioners to work in line with the One Administration mantra of his government, while urging them to give their best in the discharge of their duties.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

July 13, 2022.