• Charges FIDA not to rest on its oars

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has stressed the need to halt the increasing number of street children in the country.

The First Lady said this on Tuesday while giving address during the International Federation of Women Lawyers’ week, otherwise tagged FIDA Ondo Week 2022, held at Royal Bird Hotel & Towers, Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State Capital.

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, delivering her speech.

She said: “It is regrettable to note that the number of urchins on our streets continues to rise unabated and posing dire challenges to governments and organisations in the rank of FIDA alike. We must act now to halt the increasing numbers of street children even as we continue to sustain the successes already recorded in the fight against gender-based violence.”

Mrs Akeredolu who noted that the issues for which she has been collaborating with FIDA are yet to be fully resolved, charged the organisation not to rest on its oars but to continue to soar above hitches.

The First Lady arriving with her entourage at the Royal Bird Hotel & Towers, Alagbaka, Akure, for FIDA Ondo Week 2022.

In her words: “The issues for which we partner are not fully cured yet, hence the need for sustained improvements, particularly in areas relating to the rights and well-being of children.

“I therefore charge FIDA to distance itself from complacency; not to rest on its oars but to continue to soar above sundry hitches. You can however count on my ready and steady support, anytime, in the noble efforts in favour of women, children and the vulnerable groups in the society.”

The governor’s wife lauded FIDA for its interventions, noting that the organisation has justified its charge and lived up to expectations.

The First Lady added: “Of the many Non-Government organizations that exist across the world, a few of them take my fancy. And I dare say, quite frankly, that the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) belongs in this category. This illustrious organisation has earned my respect and sustained it, over the years, through its prodigious interventions.

“FIDA has ably lived up to its core mission which is to promote, protect and preserve the rights, interests and well-being of women and children through the use of legal framework to ensure that they live free from all forms of discrimination, violence and abuse in the society. It has also lived up to the expectations of women and children, for which it exists, needless to say that this objective is a special attraction for me.”

Earlier, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, who was represented by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon Charles Titiloye, appreciated FIDA for its strives towards ensuring that the rights of women and children are protected in the state.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon Charles Titiloye (R), welcoming the First Lady to be venue.

He said: “FIDA has no doubt done so much and so well in ensuring that the rights of women and children are protected and also in the fight against gender based violence

in the state. The government of Ondo State appreciates the association for its noble efforts and will continue to partner with FIDA to ensure protection of lives and rights of women and children in the state.

“While the state government is committed to ensuring inclusion of more women in leadership positions in the state, the Ministry of Justice will also tow the same path with the governor by ensuring that women are properly represented in public space.”

While speaking to the theme of the programme, ‘Women and Sustainable National Development: Practical

Solutions to Gender Based Violence’, the Keynote Speaker, Hon Justice Helen Morenikeji Ogunwumiju, who was represented by Justice Alero Akeredolu, lamented the rate of gender-based infractions in the country, saying no nation can truly develop unless it lays priority on the welfare of its women and children.

Justice Alero Akeredolu giving the Keynote Address on behalf of Hon Justice Helen Morenikeji Ogunwumiju.

Ogunwumiju said: “A good nation should take deliberate steps to ensure that her citizens enjoy good welfare, especially women and children because no country can truly develop without prioritizing the womenfolk. Violence against women and children is part of the challenges preventing women from reaching their full potentials, and the country loses ultimately from this malaise.

“Deliberate media efforts should be made to stop gender stereotypes that have contributed largely to the sexualization of roles between the sexes so that women and girls can see themselves as equally qualified and capable to reach any height.”

The First Lady being entertained by Ondo State’s Cultural troupe during FIDA Ondo Week 2022.

Among those present at the programme are the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ondo Central, Adeniyi Adegbomire, SAN, former FIDA chairperson and Executive Secretary of the board of Ondo State Agency Against Gender-Based Violence (OSAA-GBV), Bola Joel Ogundadegbe, Special Adviser to the Governor on Gender, Olamide Falana, Members of the National Council for Women Society, Federation of Muslim Women’s Association in Nigeria and the Market Women’s Association.