BEING THE ADDRESS OF THE WIFE OF ONDO STATE GOVERNOR, HER EXCELLENCY, CHIEF BETTY

ANYANWU-AKEREDOLU AT THE 2022 INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF WOMEN LAWYERS’ WEEK AT

ROYAL BIRDS HOTEL & TOWERS, IJAPO, AKURE, ONDO STATE CAPITAL ON THE 12TH JULY, 2022.

Protocols:

Of the many Non-Government organizations that exist across the world, a few of them take my fancy.

And I dare say, quite frankly, that the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) belongs in this

category. This illustrious organisation has earned my respect and sustained it, over the years, through its prodigious interventions.

FIDA has ably lived up to its core mission which is to promote, protect and preserve the rights, interests and well-being of women and children through the use of legal framework to ensure that they live free from all forms of discrimination, violence and abuse in the society. It has also lived up to the expectations of women and children, for which it exists, needless to say that this objective is a special

attraction for me.

This incredible organisation has been my potent partner in progress and a reliable ally in our collective strive to restore dignity, security and pride of place to women and children in this clime. By its strides,

FIDA has not only covered a long mileage, its structure, spread and reach has become so solid that I likened it to MTN’s previous tagline ‘Everywhere you go!’ FIDA has a network that can be justifiably

described as responsive, effective and efficient.

I am a witness to this organisation’s efficiency, dexterity and capability. I have experienced its finesse at

various instances; from Imo State, to Oyo State, and even here in Ondo State where we have regularly been collaborating on critical fronts. A case in point is the historic signing into law the Violence Against

Persons Prohibition (VAPP) bill in Ondo State under the present admiration, a monumental achievement

that was a fine product of synergy and a gift for all and sundry. Yet, ours is a work in progress.

I consider this year’s FIDA week theme, ‘Women and Sustainable National Development: Practical

Solutions to Gender Based Violence’ very apt, relevant and strategic as its seeks to interrogate salient aspects of sociopolitical issues that are pivotal to women and girls’ emancipation, including addressing

the perennial issue of gender-based infractions. The theme is all the more pertinent as its speaks to the

fundamental ingredients for national cohesion, justice and development.

Working with FIDA has been fascinating, fulfilling and mutually rewarding, and this is possible because of our shared convictions, values and pursuits. However, the issues for which we partner are not fully cured yet, hence the need for sustained improvements, particularly in areas relating to the rights and

well-being of children. It is regrettable to note that the number of urchins on our streets continues to rise unabated and posing dire challenges to governments and organisations in the rank of FIDA alike.

We must act now to halt the increasing numbers of street children even as we continue to sustain the successes already recorded in the fight against gender-based violence. I therefore charge FIDA to

distance itself from complacency; not to rest on its oars but to continue to soar above sundry hitches.

You can however count on my ready and steady support, anytime, in the noble efforts in favour of women, children and the vulnerable groups in the society.

As I congratulate the Ondo State chapter of FIDA on achieving another milestone by organising this year’s FIDA week, I wish you all a successful outing.

Thank you