As Muslims worldwide celebrate the Eid-el-kabir, they have been tasked to exhibit love and peace as being preached by the holy prophet, Mohammed.

In a press statement signed by Chairman House Committee on Information Youth and Sports Development, Honourable Olugbenga Omole, the Lawmakers called on Muslim faithful to continue to live in peace and harmony with other practitioners of other religious faith as preached by prophet Mohammed.

Speaking through the Speaker, Rt. Honourable Bamidele Oloyelogun, the Lawmakers rejoice with Muslim brothers and sisters on the celebration of this year’s Eld-el Kabir, thanking the Almighty Allah for allowing us to witness another year of celebration.

The Speaker enjoined Muslims to remember that this period is a time to share love and care for others as demonstrated by the holy prophet.

“Remember that this period is a time to share love and care for others for the much desired peace to reign in our country “

“Let us all accept the blessing of Allah with all our hearts as we enjoy this moment,” Oloyelogun said.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth And Sports Development.

9th June,2022.