Press Release

…calls for peace, compassion

The wife of the Governor, Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has congratulated Muslims and their families within and outside the state on the occasion of 2022 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In her felicitations, the First Lady enjoined all Muslims to embrace the cherished virtues of love, peace, charity and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

“I extend my warmest wishes to all those celebrating the joyous occasion. This is a time to honour the sacrifice, love and friendship,” she said.

Noting that the festival is a significant one in the tenets of the Islamic faith, Her Excellency, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu called on all to be compassionate while stressing the importance of peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and tolerance in a progressive society.

Remembering victims of the June 5, 2022, Owo attack and their families, the First Lady appealed to all to continue to pray for peace while giving solace and succour to the poor and vulnerable members of society.

“While we try to recover from the brutal attack on our innocent worshipers, let us pray for the affected families and peace in our society.

She also urged the public to remain vigilant during the celebrations.

“Let us extend the hand of fellowship to the less privileged. I admonish all to remain vigilant as they go about their celebrations,” she said while wishing all a joyous celebration.

Signed:

Oluwatobi O. Fademi,

Senior Special Assistant, Media (WoG)

08/07/2022