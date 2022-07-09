Ondo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Otunba Dele Ologun has sent his warm greetings to Muslim Faithfuls across the state on occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Commissioner notes that “sacrifice” is a key theme of Sallah which Faithfuls of Islam must put to practice at all times. He reiterates that such, as displayed by Prophet Ibrahim should teach us the virtues embedded in sacrifice for one’s land. He notes that if not for love for one’s land, Prophet Ibrahim wouldn’t have concur to sacrificing his only son. Eventually, Allah in His mercies and kindness provided a ram which Prophet Ibrahim sacrificed to Him instead of his son.

“Sacrifice is essential in this precarious period in our country because only with sacrifice can peace, love and progress be achieved. This period should be used to pray for our dear state, and the people as well must be ready to pay sacrifices that our dear Sunshine State needs to excel.

“I celebrate with the Muslim Faithfuls across Ondo state, especially those from Akure North. I charge them to seek the face of Allah the more for our state while they sustain the virtues of Sallah. It is my prayer that Allah spares our lives to witness many more Eid-El-Kabir on earth.”

Ologun equally enjoins Youths across the state to be good ambassadors who would always do the Sunshine State proud anywhere they find themselves.

Signed:

Temidayo Ojo,

S.A., Media and Publicity to the Ondo State Hon. Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development.

9th July, 2022.