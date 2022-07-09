Dr. Abiola Oshodi, one of the prominent chieftains of All Progressives Congress, who aspired to the House of Representatives, has, on behalf of Abiola Oshodi Organization Home and in the Diaspora, called on Muslim faithful on pilgrimage to intercede for the nation.

He prayed that God would turn the economic situation and worsening insecurities in the country around for good and for the betterment of all the citizenry.

Dr. Oshodi called on Muslim pilgrims to Mecca to pray for Nigeria and for peace to rein and for a turn around in its socio-political and economic situations.

In his statement addressed to the Muslims in Owo/Ose federal constituency in Ondo State, Dr. Oshodi a medical expert based in Canada, said: “The entire Abiola Oshodi political, social and business organisation wish to send our warmest greetings to the entire Muslim Umah in the country, particularly, in the entire Owo/Ose Federal Constituency for another successful marking of this year’s Sallah.

“We also want our brothers and sisters on pilgrimage to Mecca to pray for our nation, Nigeria for God’s intervention so that our socio-political and economic challenges can experience a turn around.

“During Eid-el-Kabir, ALLAH replaced Ismail with a ram for Prophet Ibrahim, so shall Almighty Allah replace your sorrow with joy, your lack with abundance and your want with plenty.

“We also pray that those who have embarked on this year’s Hajj will all have a successful journey back home in the blessed name of Allah.Once more we say, Barka-d-Salah.”