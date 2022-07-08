Billionaire business mogul and scholarly entrepreneur, the Araba, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, the Senatorial Candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC in Ondo South has called on

Muslims in Ondo State, particularly those in Ondo South Senatorial District to continue to show love and live in peace and unity regardless of the insecurity challenges bedeviling the nation at the present time, noting that the challenges as they stand now are phases that will pass.

This was contained in his Eid El Kabir message to the Muslim faithful in the state.

He wished all Muslims in the state happy celebration, charging them to celebrate moderately.

The philanthropist and strong APC stakeholder advised that those who could not afford ram because of the current economic challenges in the country should make do with whatever they could afford.

The statement reads in parts: “I want to seize this medium to congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters in Ondo South Senatorial District and in the state at large, on the celebration of the Eid El Kabir.

“I want to implore them to continue to pursue love and further the unity of our country despite the ongoing violent attacks on communities and killing of innocent citizens across the country.

“It is important to note this, our Muslim brothers and sisters should celebrate moderately.

“The country’s economy is currently experiencing some challenges and it is clear some of you won’t be able to afford a ram this year, but I want to suggest that whatever you can afford, use it to celebrate.”

“Allah has already answered your prayers and he is the provider.”

“It is also important to tell our youths to merry responsibly and avoid anything that can strain the happiness and joy accompanying the season.”

The standard flag bearer of APC for the Senate in Ondo South noted that the youths of this generation are the glory of the future of the country, hence the need for them to be focused and maintain morally sound pathway, adding that youths in Ondo South should shun any shade of hooliganism or desire to hop on to the fast track in life.