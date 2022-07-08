Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede has urged the Muslims to emulate the virtues of the Holy Prophet (SAW), who lived a perfect life of peace, mutual respect and tolerance as they celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir.

He said this celebration is another opportunity for all to reflect on the virtue faith and complete obedience to the command of Allah as exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim (SAW), who was willing to sacrifice his only son.

Oba Agbede who congratulated the Muslims said, this act of sacrifice and Obedience are the major lessons of the season, which should be part of our daily lifestyle. He also reiterated the need for unity, love, and peaceful co-existence among every citizen and for all to work together for the continued peace and progress of our great country, Nigeria.

The monarch therefore called on Nigerians irrespective of their faith to use this period to intensify in prayers for the unity of and stability of our country, Nigeria which is facing challenges and threat as a result of insecurity and economic hardship due to unemployment and rising inflation.

Signed

Ayodeji Owolabi

Chief Press Secretary to Olowa of Igbara-Oke kingdom