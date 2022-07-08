•Salute Him For Always Standing On The Side Of Truth

•We Have Learnt Our Lessons-Gov Akeredolu

Medical Doctors in the Southwest under the umbrella of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) on Thursday said the prompt response of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, saved many lives in the June 5, Owo attack.

The Chairman of the Southwest NMA, Dr Oladayo Ogunlaja, who led the delegation to the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure, disclosed that members of the Association were mobilized to provide support for other doctors in the state and also donate blood to the victims of the attack who were rushed to the various hospitals in Owo.

He also commended the Governor for his efforts on security, particularly on the establishment of the Amotekun corps, adding that the Governor’s position on State Police is applaudable.

Dr Ogunlaja, who lamented the brain drain in the Health Sector, appealed to the Governor and the Federal government for an improved welfare for the health workers so as to discourage them from leaving the country in droves in search of greener pastures.

The Doctors saluted the Governor for always standing on the side of truth.

“We respect you as a lawyer and also respect your voice on National politics. When you talk and we heard your voice, some of us are happy that we are Yoruba people. You say it no matter whose ox is gored. You are always on the side of the truth.” They said.

Governor Akeredolu appreciated members of the Association for their supports and responses after the Owo Attack, adding that the doctors and health workers came to the aid of the state in many ways.

“We are very grateful for the support. We have learnt our lessons and we are trying to put in place measures which we think can assist. We have charged our people to be more security alert. Fishing out the perpetrators is a task. The truth is, Without state police, we will not get out of this problem.

“Our federalism is pervert, States can’t protect their people. We need a working system like the State Police. That’s the only solution.” He said.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Òndó state

July 7, 2022

📸 Blessed Michael