The Ondo State House of Assembly has ratified the appointment of two Commissioners.

They are Barrister Akinwumi Samson Sowore and Prince Adeboboye Joseph Ologbese.

Their names had earlier been forwarded to the House for screening and approval.

Presenting the report of the House Selection Committee at plenary on Wednesday, the Vice Chairman of the Committee and Deputy Speaker, Rt Honourable Samuel Aderoboye noted that the two nominees possess the required experience, charisma and exposure to function as state Commissioners.

He added that the nominees are, able, physically, mentally and emotionally stable to accomplish the task for which they were appointed.

After having appraised the qualities of the duo, the House unanimously agreed that their appointments should be confirmed.

In his ruling, Speaker of the House, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David, commended Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, for making the right choice .

He enjoined the newly appointed Commissioners to contribute their quotas to the development of the state and the people.

Barrister Akinwumi Sowore who spoke on behalf of the newly appointed commissioners pledged not to disappoint the Governor, the Lawmakers and the entire citizens of the state.

Meanwhile the Speaker had at plenary on Tuesday informed the House that over forty-four amendment bills had been forwarded to the House by the National Assembly.

He said the bills will be committed to the Committee of the whole House for proper scrutiny.

In the same vein, a Committee on Lagacy report for the Ninth Assembly was also constituted with Honourable Sunday Olajide as Chairman.

The Speaker also announced the composition of an ad-hoc committee on Special duties with the Majority Leader, Honourable Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi as Chairman.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

6th June,2022.