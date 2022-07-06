Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has congratulated Prince Ademola Adegoroye over his nomination, confirmation and Swearing-In as Minister of State for Transportation.

Governor Akeredolu charged the new Minister to exploit the opportunities of his new office to help the Sunshine State in its quest for development, particularly the establishment of the Port Ondo.

“I congratulate Prince Ademola Adegoroye on his inauguration as Minister of State for Transportation. Adegoroye has been a long-standing member of this progressive family. His appointment as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is gratifying.

“Having transcended the various phases of this progressive fold, from the Action Congress (AC) to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and now the All Progressives Congress(APC), Prince Adegoroye, no doubt, is equipped with the political experience and the knowledge to galvanise the needed support for the development of the State and the progress of the APC in the sunshine State.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Prince Adegoroye into the Federal Ministry of Transportation. Mr President must be aware of our dire need for a Port Declaration in light of the promise we made to our people that Ondo State will have its own Deep Seaport.

“Undoubtedly, Prince Adegoroye will add value to the government of President Buhari and impact positively on the people of the State as a Minister. He’s a round peg in a round hole.”He said.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

July 6, 2022.