History has it that Ikale people refer to an incident that happened during the second Abodi’s visit to Ile-Ife which recounts how he knelt inside a circle of chalk to receive blessings from the Ooni of Ife, before leaving Ile-Ife.

Ikale is said to have derived its name from that drawing of a circle with the hand, ika, on the ground; Ile. Ikale has a great history.

Since time immemorial, we have had a lot of illustrious sons and daughters; people with impeccable characters who have had the opportunity to hold political offices but we have not been blessed with someone who has both native intelligence and artificial intelligence like Barr Ibrahim Jimoh, CFR.

We have not been lucky to have a homo sapien whose influence and connections cut across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria and the world at large. We have not been lucky to have a young man who has been to the three top ivy league universities in the world.

As a people, we need to leverage the knowledge and experience he has garnered around the world to bring organic growth and inclusive development to Ondo South senatorial district in 2023 and beyond.

As a people of great history and conscience, we can’t afford to trade Barr Ibrahim Jimoh CFR for all the cups of tea in China; we can’t trade him for sentiment and emotions, we have to send the man with the right mental intellectual resources to the senate.

Send him, he will deliver.

Send Barr Ibrahim Jimoh to the Senate.