Press Release

The 2022 edition of Bemore Summer Bootcamp, the largest girls-only STEM+E bootcamp in Africa, organised by Bemore Empowered Girls Foundation, has been slated to hold at Elizade University, Ilara-mokin, Ifedore local government area of Ondo State, between 28th August and 10th September, 2022.

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State and Bemore Founder, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, disclosed this on Tuesday in a leaflet released on her official Facebook page with the comment “Save the Dates (Aug 21 – 3 Sept)”.

Bemore boot camp, which commenced in 2017 with the charge to bridging the gender gap, trains secondary school girls through an intensive and comprehensive two-week boot camp in Solar Energy technology and ICT.

The scheme also imbue the girls with competencies in other pivotal and life-enhancing apprenticeship.

Nationally subscribed, the programme which is annually organised, has, since inception, trained over 2000 girls.

Signed:

Debo Akinbami

Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on New Media & Archives.

1st July, 2022.