The State Chairman Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity Vanguard, Rt. Hon. Victor Adekanye Olabimtan has descibed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a treasure and asset to the Yoruba Race.

Rt. Hon. Olabimtan made this statement at a meeting with Local Government Chairmen of the State Chapter of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity Vanguard which held in Akure.

Olabimtan said after the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has developed and raised many and has done so much for the Yoruba Race to deserve their utmost support and loyality.

He described Asiwaju Tinubu as a kind, humane, focused and liberal person that can fix the problems of Nigeria, hence his emergence is the best thing that has happened to the country.

In his words,Tinubu’s antecedents are clear pointers to the fact that he is the best candidate that APC could pick, as he cuts across all political ,religious, social and economic devides.

That he got an overwhelming support from the North , is a confirmation of this fact.

Olabimtan said that Tinubu could emerge as the APC Presidential Candidate despite all odds, is a pointer he would sail through to become president, come 2023.

He saluted the doggedness, courage and effort of the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the emmergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC Presidential Flag Bearer.

The Ondo State BATS Vanguard Chairman appealed to all its Local Government Chairmen and all Nigerians to begin to run with the vision of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for presidency by going out to mobilise people to register , collect their PVC and vote.

While promising to go out and work aggressively, the BATS Vanguard Local Government Chairmen expressed confidence in the leadership of the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Victor Olabimtan.