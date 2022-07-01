..set to partner with Bemore Empowered Foundation on the 2022 ICT and Solar Summer Boot Camp.

Members of the Clean Tech Hub during a visit on Thursday to Akure, the Ondo State capital, lauded Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the First Lady of the state and the founder of the Bemore Empowered Foundation as a strong advocate for clean energy

“The First Lady is doing a great work training young girls and women in ICT and renewable energy as well.

“We have heard a lot about the Bemore Foundation and we are looking forward to partnering with the foundation on renewable energy projects in Ondo State,” Mr Daramfon Bassey, the CEO of the Clean Tech Hub said while paying an advocacy visit to the Office of the Wife of the Governor.

He said his organisation’s focus is on achieving sustainable energy through two core areas – energy access and climate change through processes of research, advocacy, training, and personal development. He noted that there is a lot of policy about renewable energy at the national level which does not get down to the state level.

Bassey said that Abuja-based Clean Tech Hub has been engaging with state governments to start creating their own policies on renewable energy.

“The roadmap for Ondo State is basically to help create an enabling environment for energy projects in the state.

“This will have an effect on investments in the state as more communities will be electrified through solar energy leading to empowerment for SMEs, women and young girls,” he said.

The First Lady in her response said that she has been a passionate advocate for clean energy and the sustainability of the environment for future generations.

She noted that since 2017, the Bemore Empowered Foundation has organised a two-week summer camp for young female secondary school students in the state to advance their knowledge and careers in ICT and renewable energy.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu revealed that the program, Nigeria’s largest girls-only ICT and Renewable Energy boot camp, has recorded tremendous success and every participant had been equipped with a solar home system which powered their communities with electricity and helped to reduce carbon footprints.

Story Credit: Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi