….commends Ondo State Government.

Ondo South All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial Candidate and billionaire business tycoon, Barr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR has extended his patronage and philanthropy to the Sunshine Stars Football Club and Sunshine Queens FC, Akure as he launched the club’s new jersey with five million naira donation.

The Club’s new jersey was unveiled on Wednesday at The International Event Center, The Dome, Alagbaka, Akure, the Ondo state capital.

At the event, The Araba, commended Ondo State Government for supporting the football flagship team, Sunshine FC with all the necessary logistics, which has continued to make the team shine both on their national and international outing.

Barr Jimoh Ibrahim saluted the patronage of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN whom he described as a sport enthusiast and a strong motivational force behind the team’s commendable outing over the years.

Among the dignitaries at the event were the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, Hon Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Charles Titiloye and others.