Araba, Jimoh Ibrahim, entrepreneur par excellence and billionaire business mogul has emerged the Senatorial flag bearer of All Progressives Congress, APC in Ondo South.

For a strategist who came into the league of aspirants of the party in Ondo South almost in the last minute, barely a month into the party’s primary to have harvested such an overwhelming majority votes could only show Barr Jimoh Ibrahim as ‘ the winner as the crowd puller.’

He won the party primaries; he deserved the sweet victory and all lovers of development in the district have congratulated him.

In the general election coming up in February 2023, Jimoh Ibrahim, the Harvard trained financial expert holds the aces and he has more winning aces up his sleeve.

Beyond that, there are reasons Ibrahim will harvest maximum electorate votes to send him to the National Assembly.

In the past one decade and more, the entire district has been cut off the national grid. Efforts towards reconnecting the district by stakeholders of the area has yielded no fruition because power generation and distribution had been privatised and distribution by the franchise company is a matter of profitability on the economic basis of ‘ demand and supply.’

Ibrahim, a strategic and logical analyst has proclaimed that reconnecting the district to the national grid is a matter of quality legislative input on the floor of the Senate. He has promised to call the attention of the Senate to the denial of his district through a legislation on power outage emergency. Definitely, the people of the South of Ondo State who are almost losing hope in the likelihood of being reconnected to the power grid will not want to lose the golden chance of Jimoh Ibrahim in the Senate.

While on his campaign tour, Ibrahim made mention of one fact that if he wins the primary, he will return on a second leg visit to all the communities for a ‘ thank you tour.’ As a man whose words are his bounds , he has fufiled that promise; even at that he made arrangement on each of such visits to fete on a grand spectrum the party faithfuls in each of the communities visited. A candidate like Jimoh Ibrahim won’t be abandoned at the polls by voters who understand the need for a Senator whose words matter when it matters!

Barr Jimoh Ibrahim has vowed to ensure an all round empowerment for the people of Ondo South Senatorial District , cutting across the youths, women, the unemployed and even party elders. Who will not want to vote for such Araba, the ‘talk and do Senator in waiting’ whose humongous political value and sagacity is acknowledged by no less a person than the Chief Executive of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, the famed ‘ talk and do Governor ‘ of The Sunshine State.

Ibrahim told a crowd of APC elders how he made possible the electrification of The University of Fortune, his pet project of international standard located at Igbotako, his country home.

Ondo South District needs a great man of such lofty dream as their Representative in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

….This piece was put together by Steve Ovirih, JI Media Team.