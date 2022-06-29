EVOLVE PROACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT STRUCTURES, ONDO ASSEMBLY URGES ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY.

The Ondo State House of Assembly has challenged the Ministry of Environment to come up with a blueprint towards tackling the menace of waste management and other environmental issues facing the State.

This was part of a resolution at the end of an interactive session with a team from the Ministry of Environment led by the Commissioner,Mr Sunday Akinwalere.

The House had earlier at plenary last week observed mounting waste management and other environmental issues across the state prompting the invitation of stakeholders in the environment ministry.

Speaking through the Speaker, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David,the Lawmakers called on the ministry to come up with a waste management structure that would re-enact the cleanliness which the state was known for.

Oleyelogun urged the environment ministry to furnish the House with the list and roles of all agencies in charge of waste management in the state and come up with areas where the House could be of help to the ministry.

While urging the ministry to look inwards to generating wealth from wastes, the House urged the environment ministry to actively engage the youth towards realising this dream.

The Lawmakers equally enjoined the environment ministry to evolve measures to prevent flooding as the raining season intensifies adding that the House would review the law establishing the ministry with a view to introducing modern technology.

Responding, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Sunday Akinwalere thanked the Lawmakers for their concern on the cleanliness of the state.

He informed members that as part of measures to check flooding, the state government has procured two additional amphibious excavators to aid dredging of river courses across the state.

While thanking Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu for his support in running the ministry, Mr Akinwalere noted that the global economic downturn poses a major impediment to funding of the ministry.

While soliciting the support of the Lawmakers in the area of fund allocation to the ministry, the Commissioner pledged to work on all observations by the House, in order to improve on current environmental challenges.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development