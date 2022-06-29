..bags NAPTAN’s Role Model Award in Girl Child Devt

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has reiterated her commitment to the cause of advancing and nurturing the girl child, saying she derived pleasure in it.

She stated this today in her remarks at the International Culture and Event Centre(The Dome), where she bagged a role model award in Girl Child Development, conferred on her by the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN, Ondo State Chapter.

The Ondo First Lady, who initiated a two week BEMORE Summer Bootcamp in 2017, where over 2000 girls have been trained in solar technology, ICT, and entrepreneurial skills, hinted that, she derived pleasure from working in favour of the girl child, being her lifelong commitment, affirming that she’s unapologetic about that.

According to her, the level of development of a nation was a reflection of how girls were trained, noting that Nigeria lagged behind in terms of importance placed on the advancement of girl child, hence, the reason for the slow pace of development in the country.

Ondo State First Lady

Her words: “As a matter of fact, a country is adjudged as crude or civilised to the extent it cares for her children, particularly the girl child. The present situation of the girl child in Nigeria shows that we are still far off from the point where we can say all is well”.

The BEMORE Empowered Initiative’s Founder, emphasised the need for conscious efforts in developing the girl child, saying that: “as we rise collectively towards rewriting the narrative around African women, we must strategically build new generation of women through our girls by raising them differently. Teach them about dangers in being materialistic, the emptiness it means to be bereft of ideas and the beauty of being knowledgeable.

“Tell the world that the girl is fragile, not fainting, that she is capable of achieving any feat and not in any way inferior to the boy”.

Mrs Akeredolu, who delivered an acceptance speech on behalf all the PTA’s awardees, described the recognition as fulfilling, rewarding and a call to do more in their different contributions to the development of the society.

Chief Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu

“I consider it as proper and truly denoting what it is regarded to be; an evidence of what we have done, what we are doing, and of course, what we will continue to do, hence I am accepting it with all pleasure”, she said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the NAPTAN’s State Chairman, who doubles as the association’s National Vice President, Alhaji High Chief Abimbola Omoloja, had hinted that the event was to appreciate distinguished personalities and philanthropists who had contributed in different ways to the development of the state and the society at large, especially in the areas of education and girl child development.

Omoloja, who described education as the bedrock of any society capable of diminishing social vices, appreciated the current administration in Ondo State for providing enabling environment for education to thrive in the state.

He lauded Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), for prioritising primary education by ensuring that schools were renovated across the state, through the State Universal Basic Education.

According to him, for the first time in the history of Ondo State, this year’s budgetary allocation for education sector was the highest.

Other awardees included, the State Commissioner for Education, Pastor Femi Agagu for Education Planning and Administration same award went to the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu.

While Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji bagged an Amazon of Hope in Youth & Rural Women Development, Hon. Afe Olowookere and Sen. Bode Olajumoke were honoured as Educational Philanthropists.

The Olowo of Owo, Oba (Dr) Ajibade Ogunoye 111 and the Olowa of Igbara-Oke, Oba (Dr) Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede, were decorated as Royal Grand Patron and Royal Patron/Gold Card Member, respectively.

Mary Agidi

Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor on Media

(Office of the First Lady)

June 28, 2022