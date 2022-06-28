Not fewer than one hundred (100) youths across the eighteen local government of Ondo State gathered today at the SITA hall, Alagbaka Akure, to participate in the ongoing two-day training programme on export procedure and documentation organised by the Ondo State ministry of Youth and Sports Development in collaboration with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

The training which was facilitated to bring to fruition a vital arm of the REDEEMED agenda of the Akeredolu led administration had in attendance in its opening day, notable dignitaries, which include: the Governor of Ondo State, ably represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Oladunni Odu; the Ondo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Otunba Dele Ologun, the Permanent Secretary of the Youth and Sports Ministry, Engr. Ogidan; the representative of the Director of the NEPC, Mrs Eteh among other notable dignitaries.

In his welcome address, the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Otunba Dele Ologun thanked the Governor of the state, Arakunrin Odunayo Akeredolu for prioritising the youths and ensuring that no stone is left unturned in order to build them into giant entrepreneurs. He equally extended his appreciation to the NEPC management for their goodwill and zeal to help Nigeria diversify from oil to other sectors. The Commissioner enjoined the participants to painstakingly imbibe all lessons that would be taught in the course of the two-day training and maximize its opportunities to become exporters.

Delivering a keynote address of the Governor, the SSG, Mrs Oladunni Odu stressed that the only alternative to a sustainable economy is through export. She noted that no country, dependent on import, can ever witness a bouyant economy. She enjoined participants to seize the opportunity provided by the Akeredolu led administration through the Ondo State ministry of Youth and Sports Development to become exporters who would contribute to the economic growth of the state, and Nigeria at large.

Mrs Eteh, in her remark appreciated the Ondo state ministry of Youth and Sports Development for approaching the NEPC for such partnership that brought about the training. She appreciated the Ondo state government for investing in its youths through such training. She thanked all for coming and enjoined participants to pay attention and from hence go ahead to do the State proud in exportation business.

Reporting from Akure,

Ojo Temidayo, (S.A Media and Publicity to the Ondo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development.

27/06/2022.