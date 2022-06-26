All is now set for the 4th edition of Akogun Annual Football Competition in Oka Akoko, Akoko Southwest Local Government Area.

The Competition which brings together teams from Oka land is part of activities to herald the Annual Oka Day Festival

At the unveiling of the Trophy for Competition over the weekend the sponsor of the competition and lawmaker representing Akoko South West Constituency 1,Akogun Olugbenga Omole said 19 teams have registered to participate in this years edition of the competition.

Omole said the winner will go home mouth watering prizes and players discovered will be giving the necessary push to move up in their career as a Footballer Omole further stated that this is one of the ways of empowering the youth in the last five years of the competition.

The Lawmaker who noted that the competition is yielding the desired fruits as some of its products are already playing in the Nigerian Professional Football League while some have been invited for trials in Europe

The Competition starts on Monday 27th June and climaxed at the final on August 5 2022.