Debo Akinbami

Emeabiam is a peasant but peaceable community located in Owerri west local government area of Imo State in Southeast Nigeria. With a tranquil space, personable populace and sizeably peopled, its mainstay are commerce and agrarian economy. The remote community houses about the largest rubber plantation in Nigeria, though it lacks basic amenities attributable to governmental neglect.

The clement community, nonetheless, has succeeded in attracting global attention for good reasons, including being the birth address of a foremost gender advocate, resilient feminist and consequential spouse of the Governor of Ondo State, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

What Emeabiam means to Betty is beyond endearments. It is, beyond being a birth place, a treasured home by her reckoning; and to describe the fondness as fiery is to say the obvious. I relearned the wisdom in committing to one’s provenance from this atypical devotion. That’s the way it has been from the word go, far ahead of her marriage to the future governor, who, as a corp member, had won her heart and pulled it across the Niger.

Visiting Emeabiam, for folks around the governor’s wife, has become a routinal pleasure. Its congenial tribe would make a guest feel at home any day. I enjoy visiting the eastern bloc that houses Emeabiam

for peculiar reasons. I had my national service at Amaekpu-Item, a likewise remote community in Bende local government area of Abia State, but Emeabiam holds a different experience for its unalike mien and ambience.

Whatever the First Lady represents to her people stems from this abiding love for the place she comes from. And because she cares about Emeabiam, its constraints have been a consistent concern for her. She has concretely demonstrated care for the place to the admiration of many. It is no surprise therefore that she has been justifiably acknowledged for this in laurels and laudations.

I saw the enthralling moment Owerri thrones converged and enthroned Betty as Ada Owere for having shown lustrous leadership and exceptional acts. I witnessed her repeated grooming of Imo girls into a special breed through the Bemore Empowered Foundation, among other salient interventions.

For what it’s worth, Betty is very highly thought of Owerri, but worried by the protracted socio-economic issues that have become a paraplegia for the beautiful space, hence she did agree to lead its leadership conversation by vying for a political office. The last trip to Emeabiam was therefore meant to give life to communal pursuit of improved leadership that Mrs Akeredolu agreed to achieve for her people.

The quest took her to the near and far. She touched all nooks and crannies in the constituency. She explained to citizens those noble plans for Owerri zone and the need to entrust her with a mandate to bring about the sought difference. As I walked behind her through the routes, I saw her commitment to the charge. Knowing how deeply she likes her origins, I was certain she meant every word uttered.

She laboured hard to push the critical issues. Her points were evidential. She even showed receipts for her deeds in human and material terms. The people believed her. They wore love on their faces. I saw the sincerity. But beneath the faces lit by overwhelming love for a prized daughter, I saw also the tendencies of fear. Coincidentally, Betty saw the signs while giving the message.

She could read their lips. How the people feared that Owerri’s hope for new leadership might be dashed by despotic elements within the party, yet they clung to Ada Owere, undeterred by both obvious and obscure threats. With dispatch, Betty addressed the fears, frontally. She conveyed Governor Hope Uzodimma’s avowal to a level playing field, the same that she took seriously for the obvious reasons, until the people were betrayed by state conspiracy.

It was one onerous assignment that came with didactic punctuations. The trip proved to be edifying and interesting, notwithstanding the eventual turn. Before return, I became acculturated, enjoyed the clime’s edible variety after initial hiccups. I became a linguistic dilettante with hope for improvements. Of the other lessons learned, courage in the face of daunting challenges is kept in the left clench.

While the run lasted, Owerri saw in Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu unmatched amazon and an Incredible female figure. She was greatly admired and rated as an incredible asset; a darling and daring daughter who has made far-reaching impacts on her people. By venturing, she won many hearts and made instructive statements on courage, contents, capacity and competence. With hindsight, the experience, on the whole, leaves bad scars on conspirators.

***Debo Akinbami is the Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on New Media & Archives.