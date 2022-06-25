Press Release

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has congratulated the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the occasion of his 57th birthday.

Governor Akeredolu described the Lagos State Governor as a rare gem whose reign in the Centre of Excellence has brought progress and development.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, Governor Akeredolu hailed Sanwo-Olu’s commitment and dedication to the service of the people.

“His passion for a greater Lagos is alluring. He has dedicated himself to the progress and development of Lagos and Lagasians. He has shown excellent leadership.

“Undoubtedly, Jide’s humility and brilliance have combined to make him a quintessential leader of the people. He is a valuable asset to the good people of Lagos State.

“Your positive impact on your people has endeared you to their hearts as a servant leader with incurable passion for growth and prosperity.

“No wonder you are loved by all. You have continued to justify the mandate and love of the people. You are a dependable brother. A committed progressive.” The Governor added.

Governor Akeredolu prayed God to grant the Lagos State Governor unending peace and good health, while wishing him a prosperous birthday.