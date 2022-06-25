Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has nominated two new commissioners designate.

The two nominees are Akinwumi Samson Sowore and Prince Joseph Adeboboye Ologbese.

Their names have been forwarded to the State House of Assembly for screening, clearance and confirmation.

Akinwumi Samson Sowore is from Ese-Odo Local Government Area while Prince Joseph Adeboboye Ologbese is from Akoko Southwest Local Government Area.

The two nominees are expected to replace the two former commissioners from the local government areas, Donald Ojogo and Gboyega Adefarati, who resigned their appointments to contest elective positions.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 24, 2022.