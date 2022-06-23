By Ogungbemi Adeyemi Orimisan

Statistically proven, Women are the major bearers of the brunt of misgovernance, societal ills and stigma, domestic violence and depression in the world today. Our women are at the forefront of battles taking bullets for the other members of the family and society because of the way they are wired to be compassionate.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim CFR while aligning with the thought of the ace American Poet, Essayist and Autobiographer, *Audre Lorde, (Audre Geraldine Lorde) who said “I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own.” is unequivocal about his mission to stick his neck out for the women with a view to rescue them from the lurch of poverty.

Knowing the pains the girl-child, sisters, wives and mothers go through as a result of abject marginalization, deliberate abandonment and threats from the home front, the Ondo South Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim in the forthcoming election has promised to dedicate 25% of his monthly salary to women across the six local government areas of the district throughout his stay at the Red Chamber.

His plans for the women is not restricted to the 25% salary deduction alone according to him but the gesture is one out of the many pipelined plans for the emancipation of women. They will surely laugh last.

