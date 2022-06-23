Senatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo South and billionaire business mogul, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR has described Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as a reliable and dependable leader who has the love of the people at heart.

He stated this on Thursday while commenting on the nomination of Prince Ademola Adegoroye as the ministerial nominee for the state.

Ibrahim noted that the governor nominated Adegoroye because of his pedigree, knowing that he would impact on the lives of the people of the state.

Adegoroye, a one time governorship candidate and an obaship nominee in Akure Kingdom, was on the list of ministerial nominees submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Senate for ratification.

Adegoroye is to replace Senator Tayo Alasoadura, who resigned as the Minister of State, Niger Delta, to contest for senatorial seat of Ondo Central.

According to Ibrahim, “Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) is an altruistic personality who always put the people’s interest first in his decisions.

“His choice of Prince Ademola Adegoroye, an astute politician loved by the people of the state, as the nominee to replace the former minister is apt.

“Governor Akeredolu knows that Prince Adegoroye will impact on the people of the state tremendously and that’s why he nominated him for the position.

“Prince Adegoroye is a round peg in a round hole and the people of Ondo State as well as other Nigerians will surely appreciate his prowess in office.

He will surely add value to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and APC as a party, which will to a greater extent attract more votes for our party during next general elections.

“I seize this opportunity to congratulate our governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, our party, APC, the people of Ondo State and Nigerians at large for having Prince Adegoroye as one of our ministers.

“I also congratulate Prince Adegoroye on his new appointment and national assignment. I wish him success in this new terrain and height.”