The Federal Government on Tuesday 21st June, 2022 flagged-off the Federal Civil Service Bus Scheme in Abuja with a pilot phase and a pledge to remain committed to the welfare of civil servants.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, while speaking during the launch of the scheme, said the bus service was part of a comprehensive Staff Welfare Programme being implemented by the Federal Government through the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

She said “the Federal Civil Service Bus Scheme is aimed at providing efficient transportation system for our workers living within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its outskirts. Another overarching goal of the scheme is to increase the disposable incomes of civil servants within the FCT, by reducing the cost of transportation to and from their workplaces”.

In this phase 20 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered mass transit buses are to be operated on the following routes: Karu-Jikwoyi/Orozo/Karshi; AYA/Nyanya/Mararaba/Ado/Masaka; Berger/ Kado/Gwagwa/Karmo; Kado Estate/Gwarimpa; Airport Road; and Kubwa/Dutse Alhaji.

Dr. Yemi-Esan also disclosed that the number of buses will be scaled up to 40 in the next stage. The scheme is being implemented in collaboration with private sector operators.