Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has approved the appointment of 18 Education Secretaries across the eighteen local government areas of the state to promote educational administration at the grassroots.

The appointment takes effect from June 23, 2022.

The new Education Secretaries are:

i. Akoko North East – Adejoro Sunday Ganiyu

ii. Akoko North West – Bankole Joseph

iii. Akoko South West – Chief Balogun Arogunjo

iv. Akoko South East – Femi Kure

v. Ose – Chief J. Makanjuola Oredola

vi. Owo – Mrs Ajibike Stella Anoma

vii. Akure North – Samuel Olowere

viii. Akure South — Mrs Bola Alade

ix. Ondo West – Mathew Bada Esq

x. Ondo East – Mrs Abiodun Adebusoye

xi. Ifedore – Taiye Adegbamigbe

xii. Idanre – Mrs Ronke Akindolie

xiii. Odigbo – Chief Charles Meroyi

xiv. Ilaje – Mr Alex Kalajaiye

xv. Irele – Mr Iseleoluwa Olajide

xvi. Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo – Dr M. Adedini Omololu

xvii. Okitipupa – Solomon Akin Arowojou

xviii.Ese Odo – Grace Adeyoriju

The appointment is part of the efforts of the Governor Akeredolu led administration to improve the education sector in the state for optimum performance.

The Governor congratulates the new appointees while charging them to see their new positions as a challenge to work for the development of the state.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 22, 2022.