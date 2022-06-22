Press Statement
Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has approved the appointment of 18 Education Secretaries across the eighteen local government areas of the state to promote educational administration at the grassroots.
The appointment takes effect from June 23, 2022.
The new Education Secretaries are:
i. Akoko North East – Adejoro Sunday Ganiyu
ii. Akoko North West – Bankole Joseph
iii. Akoko South West – Chief Balogun Arogunjo
iv. Akoko South East – Femi Kure
v. Ose – Chief J. Makanjuola Oredola
vi. Owo – Mrs Ajibike Stella Anoma
vii. Akure North – Samuel Olowere
viii. Akure South — Mrs Bola Alade
ix. Ondo West – Mathew Bada Esq
x. Ondo East – Mrs Abiodun Adebusoye
xi. Ifedore – Taiye Adegbamigbe
xii. Idanre – Mrs Ronke Akindolie
xiii. Odigbo – Chief Charles Meroyi
xiv. Ilaje – Mr Alex Kalajaiye
xv. Irele – Mr Iseleoluwa Olajide
xvi. Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo – Dr M. Adedini Omololu
xvii. Okitipupa – Solomon Akin Arowojou
xviii.Ese Odo – Grace Adeyoriju
The appointment is part of the efforts of the Governor Akeredolu led administration to improve the education sector in the state for optimum performance.
The Governor congratulates the new appointees while charging them to see their new positions as a challenge to work for the development of the state.
Signed:
Richard Olatunde
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.
June 22, 2022.
