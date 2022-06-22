The Ondo State Government has constituted a 5-member committee to manage funds donated by public-spirited individuals and corporate organizations for the victims of the June 5th, terror attacked at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

The committee which has the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa as its Chairman also has as members the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Banji Ajaka; Commisioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Adebunmi Osadahun ; the Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye and the Parish Priest of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa, Owo.

Addressing Government House Reporters shortly after the State Executive Council Meeting in Akure, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa said the council commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives in the terror attack.

According to the Commissioner, the Council approved that a bank account be opened with the Providus Bank to manage funds donated by public spirited persons and organisations to care for the victims, adding that the fund will be judiciously used.

He gave the Details of the bank accounts as follows: Providus Bank, Owo Terrorists Attack Relief Fund 1401203148.

Mr. Akinterinwa said the Council acknowledged and appreciated the prompt response of the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, on the unfortunate incident by setting up and coordinating the State Emergency Response team led by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka.

The Commissioner for Finance noted that the State Government has also created a website www.owomemorial.com where interested members of the public can obtain information on the victims of attack.

He added that the State Executive Council also approved that Governor Akeredolu should as a matter of urgency issue an Executive Order to mandate all places of worship, event centres, shopping malls, hotels and all other public places to install functional Close Circuit Television ( CCTV) Camera within and around their premises.

Mr Akinterinwa informed that the council reiterated the need for amendment of the relevant constitutional provisions and laws toward ensuring that lives and property of the people are fully secured.

He stressed that the council also frowned at the inappropriate collection of multiple fees at the Akure Airport and subsequently set up a committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa to liase with the management of the Airport Authority.

Other members of the committee are Secretary to Government, Princess Oladunni Odu and Secretary of ONDIPA to engage the management of the Airport in order to correct the abnormally.

Other members of the State Excecutive Council present at the briefing are Commissioner for Health, Dr. Banji Ajaka and the Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr. Dare Aragbaye.