•We Must Be Vigilant In Our Places Of Worship-Gov Akeredolu

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ondo State has commended the state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, for showing leadership with empathy, courage and love since the Owo terror attack happened.

The Christian leaders said the Governor’s actions from the day the Owo attack occurred till date have shown his love and care as the Chief shepherd of the good people of the state.

The CAN leaders spoke on Tuesday during their solidarity visit to the Governor at the Cocoa Conference Hall of his office, Alagbaka Akure.

They were led by the CAN chairman, Rev. Fr. Anselm Ologunwa.

Rev. FR. Ologunwa applauded Governor Akeredolu for the empathy, courage and utmost leadership shown during and after the ugly incident.

He said churches in Ondo State are not unmindful of the bold steps taken by the State Government in ensuring security of lives and property.

“In a great way, through the financial supports given, your several visits to the Catholic Bishop of Ondo, Most Rev. Jude Arogundade and the victims in Owo with your presence at the funeral mass, you have shown empathy, courage and utmost leadership in these trying times we found ourselves in the Sunshine State.

“This is demonstrated in your determination and birthing of the Amotekun Corps against all odds to respond to the security challenges in the region. This feat has earned you a reputation of a fearless and dogged fighter for justice among the three geopolitical zones of the Southern Nigeria”, he noted

The CAN Chairman further saluted Governor Akeredolu over his advocacy for power shift and demand for equity and true federalism.

“Your voice on the demand for the creation of constitutional State police has resonated in the public space in recent times. Your characteristics has demonstrated courage and boldness as a worthy Omoluwabi and Omo Akin of Yoruba Origin”, He added.

Receiving the CAN leaders, Governor Akeredolu emphasised the need for the people to be vigilant, adding that churches must be conscious of their security.

He reiterated the call for State Police, adding that it is the only effective way to address security challenges in the country.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 21, 2022.

📸 Olawale Abolade