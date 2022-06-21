-Debo Akinbami

It was at Umudagu Mbieri in Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State, on a blue, radiant morning that I had the first impression of the sparkling enigma by the name Chief Nkem Olusola-Oke. She was openly acknowledged at home, where they say, charity begins, to have been a profuse blessing to her birth place.

Other likewise narratives had preceded this encounter, each differently delivering evidences of her sterling contributions to humanity. On the said day, Nkem, a darling daughter of the soil, had arrived to the venue in company of the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who was visiting to discuss a political theme with Mbaitoli constituents. It is on record that the tone of discourse changed at the sight of their own and the deal yeilds bounties.

Mrs Akeredolu would henceforth recieve preeminent welcome and steady support throughout the struggle. That is a theme for another day; the moral of this, however, is that in wishing for ideal daughter, mother and spouse, we should all look out for certain exquisite virtues that define the standard of our mental picture. Such virtues as exceeding elegance, towering class and adorable character, all that Chief Nkew conveniently epitomises.

All of these and more, for those lucky to be identified with Nkem, either as parents, brother, sister, mother or spouse are the wins they have. Meanwhile, not many who know her hubby, the genius lawyer Alexander Olusola Oke, SAN, are privy to this part of him that founts infinite luster; the part of him that represents an endless pleasure to behold and beams with a beauty that beats usual yardsticks.

In weighing stances about what traits define the profundity of personalities or speak to the worth of persons, Chief Olusola-Oke wouldn’t fail, even at first sight, to leave you with a pleasant yet peculiar thought. She is such a symbolic enigma that would go to far extent to lift a downing man and make hope an attraction to the despondent.

Call her a dove and it’s just as apt. Religions and cultures across the global celebrate a dove a symbol of peace, the same that Nkem exudes as a quintessence. And while cultures celebrate doves at milestones, those whose paths have crossed hers have identified the angelic figure as a gemstone. Meanwhile, in the family of stones, a pearl is profound, the way the woman Nkem stands out of the crowd.

What is more? Chief Nkem shares this historic day with consequential citizens of the world, viz: Benazir Bhutto

Pakistan’s outstanding Prime Minister, with Yingluck Shinawatra, Thailand’s evocative

prime minister, and even British prince William, Duke of Cambridge. The month of June however has its distinct attractions. The month legend says was named after the goddess Juno, the patroness of marriage and childbirth.

It is the month of June that brings beauty in all forms, from flowers to sunlight. Little wonder whatever Nkem touches turns out propitious. And it is for the reasons raised and plethora others reserved for another auspicious season that the world rolls out the drums in honour of the birth anniversary of an illustrious queen and uncommon breed. She’s therefore wished many happy returns of today!

**Debo Akinbami is the Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on New Media & Archives.